3 absconding men arrested in Jammu

Three absconding men accused in different criminal cases were arrested in the district and produced before court on Friday, police said.

Two men, Rajesh Kumar and Rattan Lal of Arnia, who were booked in a case of abetment to suicide were absconding since a long time, they said.

They were finally arrested from Bishnah area, police said. Similarly, another man, Balwinder Kumar alias Raman, was absconding after a criminal case was registered in 2011, they said.

All the three absconders were produced before court, police said.

