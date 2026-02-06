Left Menu

Resettlement Hope: Bharthapur Families to Find New Homes

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the process of resettling 136 families from Bharthapur village, affected by a tragic boat accident. These families will be relocated to a new colony near Semrahna village, featuring modern amenities. This move aims to provide them a safer and dignified life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 06-02-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 09:33 IST
Resettlement Hope: Bharthapur Families to Find New Homes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has greenlit the relocation of 136 families from Bharthapur village, who faced a devastating boat accident last year. The families are set to be resettled in a newly developed colony at Semrahna village, as per Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive.

District Magistrate Akshai Tripathi confirmed that following Cabinet approval, the process of identifying and allotting agricultural land has commenced. The government envisions a fully equipped community, complete with concrete roads, schools, and healthcare facilities.

While the decision has been met with gratitude by many, some elders remain hesitant to leave their ancestral lands. Efforts are underway to persuade them, as construction progresses and preparations are made for a potential visit by Chief Minister Adityanath for the colony's groundbreaking ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026