Resettlement Hope: Bharthapur Families to Find New Homes
The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the process of resettling 136 families from Bharthapur village, affected by a tragic boat accident. These families will be relocated to a new colony near Semrahna village, featuring modern amenities. This move aims to provide them a safer and dignified life.
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has greenlit the relocation of 136 families from Bharthapur village, who faced a devastating boat accident last year. The families are set to be resettled in a newly developed colony at Semrahna village, as per Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive.
District Magistrate Akshai Tripathi confirmed that following Cabinet approval, the process of identifying and allotting agricultural land has commenced. The government envisions a fully equipped community, complete with concrete roads, schools, and healthcare facilities.
While the decision has been met with gratitude by many, some elders remain hesitant to leave their ancestral lands. Efforts are underway to persuade them, as construction progresses and preparations are made for a potential visit by Chief Minister Adityanath for the colony's groundbreaking ceremony.
