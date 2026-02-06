Diplomatic Denial: Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha Refutes Link to Epstein Scandal

Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha, India's former high commissioner to the UK, has vehemently denied any association with the notorious financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a concise statement, Sinha addressed social media posts that erroneously linked him to the illicit activities associated with Epstein Island.

Sinha clarified that he served as a high commissioner from 2016 to 2018 and reaffirmed that he has no connection to the infamous financier, who became globally notorious following criminal investigations and his subsequent death in custody in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)