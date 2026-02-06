Diplomatic Denial: Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha Refutes Link to Epstein Scandal
Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha, former Indian high commissioner to the UK, refutes allegations of ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Social media rumors inaccurately linked him to Epstein's illicit activities. Sinha emphasizes his innocence, denouncing any connections to the controversial financier, infamous for sex trafficking scandals and the infamous Epstein files.
Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha, India's former high commissioner to the UK, has vehemently denied any association with the notorious financier Jeffrey Epstein.
In a concise statement, Sinha addressed social media posts that erroneously linked him to the illicit activities associated with Epstein Island.
Sinha clarified that he served as a high commissioner from 2016 to 2018 and reaffirmed that he has no connection to the infamous financier, who became globally notorious following criminal investigations and his subsequent death in custody in 2019.
