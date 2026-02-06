Tragic Car Fire in Mananthavady: Suspected Suicide Attempt Leaves One Dead, Four Injured

A tragic incident in Mananthavady has left one man dead and his family severely injured after their car caught fire. The deceased, identified as Sajeer MP, is suspected to have had suicidal intentions.

Authorities suspect the fire was set intentionally by Sajeer, following his social media post alluding to financial distress caused by deceit. His wife and three children were rescued and are now being treated for burns.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, examining Sajeer's social media activities and gathering statements from relatives to determine the precise cause of this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)