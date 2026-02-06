Left Menu

Tragic Car Fire in Mananthavady: Suspected Suicide Attempt Leaves One Dead, Four Injured

A tragic incident in Mananthavady resulted in one death and four injuries after a car fire. Sajeer MP died while his wife and children suffered burns. Police suspect it was a suicide attempt due to financial difficulties following a social media post by Sajeer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 06-02-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 09:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident in Mananthavady has left one man dead and his family severely injured after their car caught fire. The deceased, identified as Sajeer MP, is suspected to have had suicidal intentions.

Authorities suspect the fire was set intentionally by Sajeer, following his social media post alluding to financial distress caused by deceit. His wife and three children were rescued and are now being treated for burns.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, examining Sajeer's social media activities and gathering statements from relatives to determine the precise cause of this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

