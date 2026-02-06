Record-Breaking International Transfers in Men's and Women's Soccer

In a banner year for international transfers, FIFA reported a record 5,973 deals during January for men's soccer, reflecting a 3% rise from the previous year. Despite the increased activity, total spending decreased by 18% to $1.95 billion, though it remains 20% higher than the records set in January 2023.

Women's soccer also experienced significant growth in spending, surpassing $10 million in transfer fees—an impressive 85% increase from the prior record—despite a 6% reduction in the number of transfers, totaling 420 international deals. Domestic transfers within the same country were not covered by this report.

Leading the spending chart were English clubs, disbursing $363 million, though recouping only $150 million through player sales abroad. Other top spenders included Italy, Brazil, Germany, and France, with French clubs earning significant returns from sales, netting $218 million. In contrast, U.S. clubs spent $99 million but recouped only $48 million.

