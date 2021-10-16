Left Menu

Puducherry extends COVID-19-induced restrictions including night curfew till Oct 31

Puducherry government on Friday extended COVID-19-induced restrictions including night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am every day till October 31, as per an official order.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 16-10-2021 05:01 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 05:01 IST
Puducherry extends COVID-19-induced restrictions including night curfew till Oct 31
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry government on Friday extended COVID-19-induced restrictions including night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am every day till October 31, as per an official order. As per the order, a total of 100 people would be allowed in marriages and 20 persons are permitted to attend funerals at any point in time.

In a bid to safeguard people against COVID-19 infection, the government said that all the employees should be vaccinated at the earliest. "Failure to get vaccinated will entail enclosure of entity," it added. The order stated that a night curfew and other restrictions have been imposed in the union territory with effect from October 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021