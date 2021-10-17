Left Menu

3 killed, 2 injured as truck hits stationary combine harvester in Karnal

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-10-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 12:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were killed and two injured when a truck hit a stationary combine harvester in Haryana's Karnal district, police said on Sunday.

The combine harvester had people on it when hit by the truck on the Karnal-Kaithal highway at Sirsi village on Saturday night, the SHO of Sadar Police Station in Karnal, Inspector Tarsem Chand, said.

The injured have been hospitalized, he said.

