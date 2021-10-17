Anti-Pak protests against killing of civilians, soldiers by terrorists held in Jammu

Left Menu

Several groups on Sunday staged anti-Pakistan protests at different places here to condemn the killing of civilians and security personnel by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Shiv Sena Dogra Front activists staged a protest at Rani Park, All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference at circular road, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal outside Press Club, Jammu West Assembly Movement at New Plot and Rajput Karni Sena at Tawi bridge, the officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-10-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 17:24 IST
Several groups on Sunday staged anti-Pakistan protests at different places here to condemn the killing of civilians and security personnel by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The fresh protests in different parts of Jammu and border district of Poonch came a day after terrorists shot dead two non-locals, Arvind Kumar Sah of Bihar and Saghir Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh, in separate attacks in Srinagar and Pulwama districts. The protesters belonging to different groups set ablaze effigies of the Pakistani government to denounce its continued support to the terror activities in the Union Territory. They also paid rich tributes to nine army personnel who lost their lives during the ongoing search and cordon operation in Surankote and Mendhar forests in Poonch district. Shiv Sena Dogra Front activists staged a protest at Rani Park, All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference at the circular road, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal outside Press Club, Jammu West Assembly Movement at New Plot and Rajput Karni Sena at Tawi bridge, the officials said. Activists of the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) also staged a demonstration at Poonch district, they said.

