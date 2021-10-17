Left Menu

China condemns joint US-Canada warship transit through Taiwan Strait

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-10-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 18:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • China

China's military on Sunday condemned the United States and Canada for sending warships through the Taiwan Strait last week, saying their actions seriously jeopardized peace and stability.

Chinese forces monitored the ships and "stood guard" throughout their sailing, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement.

