China condemns joint US-Canada warship transit through Taiwan Strait
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-10-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 18:25 IST
China's military on Sunday condemned the United States and Canada for sending warships through the Taiwan Strait last week, saying their actions seriously jeopardized peace and stability.
Chinese forces monitored the ships and "stood guard" throughout their sailing, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
