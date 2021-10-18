Left Menu

Maha: Gadkari visits Dham river, Moti Nala works in Wardha

PTI | Wardha | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:17 IST
Maha: Gadkari visits Dham river, Moti Nala works in Wardha
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday visited Wardha in Maharashtra and inspected the work underway of deepening and widening Dham river and Moti Nala.

Gadkari visited Yelakeli village where Dham river is being widened and deepened on a 26 kilometre stretch at a cost of Rs 4 crore to boost irrigation and potable water capabilities in 30 villages en route.

Half the funds are being given by the Jankidevi Bajaj Gramin Vikas Sanstha and Gadkari said it came on board for the project after he spoke to industrialist Rahul Bajaj.

Gadkari also visited Moti Nala in Mandva close to Dorli village, and said deepening a 9-kilometree stretch at a cost of Rs 2 crore had ensured the area was not flooded despite heavy rains this year.

''Such small projects can be done at low cost, but they ensure automatic development. People must be more aware than the government and participate in such works,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021