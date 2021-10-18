Maha: Gadkari visits Dham river, Moti Nala works in Wardha
- Country:
- India
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday visited Wardha in Maharashtra and inspected the work underway of deepening and widening Dham river and Moti Nala.
Gadkari visited Yelakeli village where Dham river is being widened and deepened on a 26 kilometre stretch at a cost of Rs 4 crore to boost irrigation and potable water capabilities in 30 villages en route.
Half the funds are being given by the Jankidevi Bajaj Gramin Vikas Sanstha and Gadkari said it came on board for the project after he spoke to industrialist Rahul Bajaj.
Gadkari also visited Moti Nala in Mandva close to Dorli village, and said deepening a 9-kilometree stretch at a cost of Rs 2 crore had ensured the area was not flooded despite heavy rains this year.
''Such small projects can be done at low cost, but they ensure automatic development. People must be more aware than the government and participate in such works,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Two groups clash over removal of religious flags in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha
C'garh: situation normal in Kawardha but curfew remains, BJP delegation visits town
Chhattisgarh: Curfew in Kawardha town after violence during rally; cops hurt
Maharashtra: Meeting underway between Uddhav Thackeray, Nitin Gadkari to discuss pending NH projects
BJP MP slams Chhattisgarh govt for booking party leaders, workers over Kawardha violence