Lebanon PM hopes to complete programme for cooperation with IMF before year-end
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Tuesday the government has completed compiling the financial data required for cooperation with the International Monetary Fund.
Mikati added in a statement that he hopes to complete the programme for cooperation with IMF before the year ends.
