Estonia calls for a stronger EU response on migration - PM

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-10-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 18:25 IST
Estonia calls for a stronger EU response on migration - PM
The European Union should come up with on stronger response on the migration issue, which is "worrying" for Estonia, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Thursday.

"The situation in Belarus and the European border is very worrying for us (...) We need a stronger joint EU response in this regard", Kallas said on her arrival to a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

