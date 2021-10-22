Left Menu

U.S. mediator says Lebanon-Israel maritime talks need to be quick-Al Hadath TV

The U.S. mediator for indirect talks on border demarcation between Lebanon and Israel said on Thursday that the negotiations he was hoping to revive should be concluded in a short period if they were to succeed. Amos Hochstein, speaking to Al Hadath TV during a visit to Beirut, said holding the indirect talks last year between the two sides in the presence of the United States and the United Nations was an important milestone but that it remained to be seen whether the right time to resume the talks was now.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 09:14 IST
U.S. mediator says Lebanon-Israel maritime talks need to be quick-Al Hadath TV

The U.S. mediator for indirect talks on border demarcation between Lebanon and Israel said on Thursday that the negotiations he was hoping to revive should be concluded in a short period if they were to succeed.

Amos Hochstein, speaking to Al Hadath TV during a visit to Beirut, said holding the indirect talks last year between the two sides in the presence of the United States and the United Nations was an important milestone but that it remained to be seen whether the right time to resume the talks was now. "Perhaps there should be some shuttle diplomacy first, in order to assess the positions of the parties to identify where there is room for negotation and then ultimately, to go back to Naqoura and complete the negotaitions," he said.

Long time foes Lebanon and Israel started negotiations through a U.S. mediator in Oct. 2020 at the U.N. peacekeeper's base in Lebanon's Naqoura. The maritime border dispute has held up exploration in the potentially gas-rich area but talks have since stalled.

In Thursday's interview, Hochstein said he hoped the negotiation would not take too much time. "I think that in these kinds of efforts what we've learned is that if you take a lot of time, it doesn't happen," he said.

"So we need to be focused, and we need to move quickly." Israel already pumps gas from huge offshore fields.

Lebanon, which has yet to find commercial gas reserves in its own waters, is desperate for cash from foreign donors amidst a deepening economic meltdown. Hochstein said resolving the border issue would help alleviate Lebanon's power shortage by allowing it to develop its offshore gas resources.

Asked about a deal to export Egyptian gas through a pipeline going through Jordan and Syria to Lebanon, Hochstein said the United States had been working to make that happen and U.S. sanctions against Syria would not have to be waived to make the deal go through as they likely don't apply in this case. "We have determined that it is not -- this kind of a transaction could be, likely is not, under -- covered by the sanctions. And therefore we've informed the government here, and we've informed the government in Egypt that it can move ahead," Hochstein said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021