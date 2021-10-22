Threat perception to Swami Chakrapani being regularly assessed, HC told

The Delhi High Court was informed on Friday that the city police has been regularly assessing the threat perception to Akhil Bharat Mahasabha chief Swami Chakrapani, who claimed a threat to his life from underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The police told Justice Rekha Palli that though the matter requires to be examined after every six months, the request of Chakrapani to upgrade the security cover will be reconsidered on November 5.

If the security is not upgraded, it will be reassessed after six weeks, the police said.

The court was hearing a plea by Chakrapani seeking direction to the authorities to restore the full 'Z' category security cover given to him in which 33 police personnel given earlier has now been reduced to 'X' category, that is, only three security personnel.

The court perused the assessment report of the police which said the matter is still under consideration.

Chakrapani's lawyer said one of the security personnel is quite old to which the judge replied even her PSO is on the verge of retirement but "I think his experience makes him more tactful." During the hearing, the court remarked, "One of our Prime Ministers was killed with security too." Additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal, representing the Delhi Police, filed a copy of the October 5 threat assessment report and submitted that the authorities are regularly assessing the threat perception and added that these are not the issues which the court should get into as the assessment was done by the police.

He said in case the authorities do not deem it appropriate to upgrade the security cover, a review be done again in the next six weeks.

Keeping in view the authorities' stand, the court said if the petitioner will be still aggrieved, he can seek appropriate legal recourse.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Chakrapani, said the level of security provided to him was inadequate and that he has a grave threat to his life.

He said besides Dawood Ibrahim, he was also facing threats from Chota Shakeel and his henchmen and other anti-social elements.

The high court had earlier directed the Centre, represented through central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul, and the Delhi Police to assess the threat perception of the petition and file replies.

Petitioner Chakrapani, National President of the Sant Mahasabha and Akhil Bharat Mahasabha, contended that his security was reduced from the 'Z' category to 'X' category on September 23, 2021, without giving prior intimation and assigning any reasons.

The petition, through advocate Rajesh Raina, said the security cover was downgraded arbitrarily and unjustly leaving the life, limb, and property of the petitioner in danger.

The petitioner claimed that on September 4 this year, he was threatened to be eliminated and the authorities have failed to maintain the 'Z' security cover even after receiving the representation on September 4 from him, intimating them of the threats received.

"The acts of commission and omission on the part of the respondents in withdrawing the full cover 'Z' security provided to the petitioner and downgrading it to 'X' without any assessment of threat perception has made the petitioner, his associates and relatives accompanying him and living with him, vulnerable to terrorist attacks, targets shooting at the behest of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel thereby violating the petitioner's constitutional rights," it said.

