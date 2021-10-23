ISKCON members protest at Jantar Mantar against attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

Members of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Saturday held a protest at the Jantar Mantar here against the recent attacks on Hindus and their places of worship in Bangladesh, seeking justice for them.

Last week, many Durga Puja pavilions and Hindu temples and homes across Bangladesh were attacked and vandalised, including an ISKCON centre in Noakhali, and several people killed in violence that ensued.

The protesters at Jantar Mantar sang 'bhajans' and carried placards with messages like 'protect Hindus in Bangladesh' and 'justice for Hindus and minorities'.

ISKCON Delhi said in a statement that ''the heinous act'' against the minorities in Bangladesh should stop immediately.

''The Hindu community is shocked by the recent attack on Hindu minorities including members of ISKCON in Bangladesh. We have full faith in the Bangladesh government that it will ensure the long-term safety of the minorities by taking firm steps in this direction,'' it said.

It added that ISKCON requests the Bangladesh government to arrest the culprits behind the attacks.

