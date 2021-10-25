Sudan PM Hamdok is under house arrest -Al Hadath TV

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was put under house arrest after an unidentified military force besieged his house early on Monday, Al Hadath TV reported on Monday citing unidentified sources.

No independent confirmation was immediately available.

A military force stormed the house of the prime minister's media adviser and arrested him early on Monday, family sources told Reuters.

