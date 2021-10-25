Left Menu

Sudanese government officials detained; group sees apparent coup

A failed coup attempt in September fractured the country along old lines, pitting more conservative Islamists who want a military government against those who toppled autocratic former ruler Omar al-Bashir in mass protests. In recent days, both camps have taken to the street in demonstrations.

Sudanese government officials detained; group sees apparent coup
Sudanese officials say military forces have detained at least five senior government officials on Monday, as the Sudanese Professionals' Association has called on people to take to the street to counter an apparent military coup.

The association, Sudan's main pro-democratic political group, also said there were internet and phone signal outages in the country. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The arrests comes after weeks of rising tensions between Sudan's civilian and military leaders.

