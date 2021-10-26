T20WC Scoreboard: South Africa vs West Indies

South Africa: Temba Bavuma run out (Russell) 2 Reeza Hendricks c Hetmyer b Akeal Hosein 39 Rassie van der Dussen not out 43 Aiden Markram not out 51 Extras: (LB-1, W-8) 9 Total: (For 2 wickets in 18.2 Overs) 144 Fall of Wickets: 1-4, 2-61.

Bowling: Akeal Hosein 4-0-27-1, Ravi Rampaul 3-0-22-0, Andre Russell 3.2-0-36-0, Hayden Walsh 3-0-26-0, Dwayne Bravo 4-0-23-0, Kieron Pollard 1 -0-9-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)