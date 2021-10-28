Left Menu

People downstream of Mullaperiyar being shifted as dam to open on Friday 7AM: Kerala minister

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-10-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 22:30 IST
People downstream of Mullaperiyar being shifted as dam to open on Friday 7AM: Kerala minister
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

People living downstream of Mullaperiyar dam are being evacuated as a measure of abundant caution ahead of Tamil Nadu raising its shutters on Friday morning, Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said on Thursday. The minister said, in a release, that Tamil Nadu will open the dam's shutters at 7.00 AM tomorrow and water will be released to maintain its level at 138 feet till October 31.

He said that there was nothing to be concerned about and people need not panic as the storage capacity of Idukki was 70.5 TMC as compared to 12.758 TMC of Mullaperiyar and therefore, the water released from the latter would only raise the former's level by a quarter of a foot.

''Therefore, Idukki will be able to contain the water released from the Mullaperiyar,'' the minister said.

Meanwhile, state Revenue Minister K Rajan, while speaking to a news channel, said evacuation of people began from Thursday morning and was being carried out in three phases.

A maximum of 859 families comprising 3,320 members may have to be moved, he said and added that the government has made arrangements to accommodate them in camps.

Augustine, in the release, said that as the water level in the 24 kilometre stretch from Mullaperiyar to Idukki is expected to rise by about 60 centimetre, a total of 1,079 people from 350 families who would be affected by the two-foot-high flood have been evacuated.

All the preparations made during the opening of the Idukki dam have been taken ahead of the opening of the Mullaperiyar dam, he said.

He also said that all the departments like Revenue, Health, Fire Force, Forest and Police have formed special teams and completed the security arrangements.

Besides that police would be patrolling the areas where people have been evacuated from their homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021