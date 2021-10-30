Left Menu

Fruit-shaped bomb kills two children in Ugandan village -police

A bomb that looked like a "jackfruit" killed at least two children in a Ugandan village on Friday, after being given to the children while they were playing, a senior police official said. The explosion, which occurred in Nakaseke district, located about 60 km (40 miles) north of the capital Kampala, killed a 14-year-old and a second child with disabilities, police spokesman Asan Kasingye said in a tweet https://twitter.com/AKasingye/status/1454124318271709189?t=0yXww3MwffUcOhI1TuvZyg&s=08.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2021 02:17 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 02:17 IST
The explosion, which occurred in Nakaseke district, located about 60 km (40 miles) north of the capital Kampala, killed a 14-year-old and a second child with disabilities, police spokesman Asan Kasingye said in a tweet https://twitter.com/AKasingye/status/1454124318271709189?t=0yXww3MwffUcOhI1TuvZyg&s=08. The attack is the third in a week. On Monday, a bomb on a bus https://www.reuters.com/article/uganda-security-idAFL4N2RL3NY left two dead, while last Saturday, a bomb in a https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/least-two-killed-by-bomb-blast-ugandan-capital-police-2021-10-23restaurant Kampala killed one person and injured three others.

Islamic State claimed responsibility https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/uganda-investigating-islamist-link-bombing-after-is-responsibility-claim-2021-10-25 for the blast in the restaurant. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's bomb.

The police could not be reached to say whether they had identified any suspects.

