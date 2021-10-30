Sudan's police denies shooting protesters, says one policeman wounded - state TV

Sudanese police denied shooting protesters during demonstrations on Saturday, saying on state TV that one policeman sustained gunshot wounds.

A doctors committee had said earlier that military forces shot dead two people during nationwide protests as hundreds of thousands of people demanded the restoration of a civilian-led government after a military coup. (Reporting By Omar Fahmy, Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Toby Chopra)

