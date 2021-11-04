Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

CIA director brings up Russian hackers at talks in Moscow - sources

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns raised the issue of Russian cyberattacks during a rare visit to Moscow, where he met high-ranking security officials, three sources told Reuters. The trip follows a summit in Geneva in June where U.S. President Joe Biden pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to act against ransomware groups attacking companies and infrastructure in the United States, and Moscow publicly agreed to track down cyber criminals.

Macron in final toast to Merkel: 'you kept Europe united'

French President Emmanuel Macron gave Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel an affectionate and stylish send-off on Wednesday, praising her for keeping Europe united through years of crisis. Welcoming her in the heart of the Burgundy wine region rather than at a formal state dinner at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris - where Merkel has known four French presidents - Macron thanked her for her patience with him and the lessons she has taught him.

Explainer-What might happen next if Ortega wins a fourth term in Nicaragua's election?

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is poised to win https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/nicaraguas-ortega-seen-tightening-grip-election-that-critics-call-sham-2021-11-01 a fourth consecutive term in Sunday's presidential elections, extending his run as the longest-serving ruler in the Americas until at least January 2027. Following more than three years of crackdown on dissent, the election has been criticized as anti-democratic by powers including the United States and the European Union, raising questions about what the fallout could be.

Leading Democrat Adam Schiff urges less U.S. ambiguity over Taiwan defense

The chairman of the influential House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday urged the Biden administration to be less ambiguous about what he called a U.S. obligation to defend Taiwan from attack by China. "I think probably less ambiguity is better than more ambiguity," Democrat Adam Schiff told the Aspen Security Forum, referring to a long-held policy of strategic ambiguity over U.S. military intervention in the event of an attack.

Ethiopian leader, marking year of war, says he will bury foes 'with our blood'

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed pledged on Wednesday to bury his government's enemies "with our blood" as he marked the start of the war in the Tigray region one year ago. Abiy, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, was speaking a day after a state of emergency was declared https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/addis-ababa-government-urges-residents-register-arms-media-2021-11-02 in the country and with Tigrayan forces threatening to advance on the capital Addis Ababa.

ICC prosecutor says he will open investigation into Venezuela

International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan said on Wednesday he will open an investigation into possible crimes against humanity in Venezuela, with the country's government saying it respects the decision but does not share his opinion. Khan has "determined that he will proceed to open an investigation to establish the truth" of events in Venezuela, according to a copy of a memorandum of understanding signed by Khan and President Nicolas Maduro and shared by the government.

Impounded British scallop dredger sailing home from French port

A British scallop dredger impounded by French authorities sailed out of the French port of Le Havre on Wednesday evening and was heading home, ending a stand-off that aggravated tensions between Paris and London over post-Brexit fishing rights. Earlier on Wednesday, a court in the French city of Rouen had ruled the vessel, the Cornelis Gert Jan, was free to leave, overturning a demand that its captain pay a 150,000 euro ($174,000) bond, a lawyer for the captain told Reuters.

Lithuania says its rocky ties with China are a 'wake up call' for Europe

China's treatment of Lithuania is a "wake up call" for Europe, Lithuania's deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday, calling for the European Union to be united in dealings with Beijing. China demanded in August that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador in Beijing after Taiwan announced that its office in Vilnius would be called the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania.

Deadly U.S. strike in Kabul missed evidence of child present, investigation finds

An August U.S. drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians was not caused by criminal negligence but by a series of errors, including not noticing a child minutes before the strike took place, an investigation by a military inspector general found on Wednesday. The Aug. 29 strike killed 10 civilians, including seven children, in an incident the military previously called a "tragic mistake."

Iranian claims that U.S. tried to detain tanker false, Pentagon says

The Pentagon on Wednesday rejected claims by Iran's Revolutionary Guards that they thwarted an attempt by the United States to detain a tanker carrying the Islamic Republic's oil in the Sea of Oman. "I've seen the Iranian claims, they are absolutely totally false and untrue ... it's a bogus claim," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

