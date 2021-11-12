Left Menu

Two Bangladeshis killed during cattle smuggling bid along border: BSF

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 10:59 IST
Two Bangladeshis killed during cattle smuggling bid along border: BSF
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Bangladeshis were killed on Friday when the BSF opened fire along the International Border in West Bengal's Coochbehar to thwart a cattle smuggling bid, a force spokesperson said.

A jawan of the border force was also injured and has been evacuated to a nearby hospital.

The spokesperson said the incident took place around 3 am when ''miscreants from Bangladesh side ventured into the Indian territory and tried to smuggle cattle heads by establishing improvised bamboo cantilever.'' The Border Security Force (BSF) troops ahead of the India-Bangladesh border fence asked them to go back but they did not pay heed, he said.

''BSF troops utilized non-lethal munition to deter the miscreants, but they attacked on the troops with iron dah and sticks. Sensing an imminent threat to the life, BSF party fired in the air towards miscreants,'' the spokesperson said.

''Later on, during the search, bodies of two unknown miscreants were found between the border fence and international boundary,'' the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021