Polish police find body of Syrian man near Belarus border
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 13-11-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 13:05 IST
- Country:
- Poland
The body of a young Syrian man has been found in Poland near the border with Belarus, Polish police said on Saturday.
"Yesterday, in the woods, near the border, near Wolka Terechowska, the body of a young Syrian man was found," Podlaska Police said on Twitter.
"Activities carried out in the place where the body was found did not allow for unequivocal determination of the cause of death."
