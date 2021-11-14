Left Menu

Former executive at Bank of China's branch repatriated to China

Authorities and BOC have recovered more than 2 billion yuan ($314 million) of funds from the case involving the three individuals, according to the CCDI statement. The two other former executives, Yu Zhendong and Xu Chaofan, were repatriated to China in 2004 and 2018 respectively.

A former president of a domestic branch of Bank of China suspected of embezzlement was repatriated to China after fleeing to the U.S., the country's anti-graft watchdog said on Sunday. The repatriation of Xu Guojun, former president at BOC's branch in the southern Kaiping city of Guangdong province, was the result of an international cooperation, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a statement, without specifying from which country Xu was sent directly.

Xu was suspected for embezzlement with another two former presidents of the Kaiping branch of BOC before he fled to the U.S. in 2001. Authorities and BOC have recovered more than 2 billion yuan ($314 million) of funds from the case involving the three individuals, according to the CCDI statement.

The two other former executives, Yu Zhendong and Xu Chaofan, were repatriated to China in 2004 and 2018 respectively. ($1 = 6.3787 Chinese yuan renminbi)

