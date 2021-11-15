Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi to visit Uttar Pradesh, inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district on November 16.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 11:37 IST
Prime Minister Modi to visit Uttar Pradesh, inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway tomorrow
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district on November 16. The inauguration will be held at around 1:30 PM, the Prime Minister's Office said.

After the inauguration, as per the PMO, PM Modi will also witness an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 km long airstrip constructed on the Expressway in Sultanpur district to enable landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in case of emergency. The 341 kilometre-long Purvanchal Expressway starts from village Chaudsarai, district Lucknow located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and ends at village Hydaria located on National Highway number 31, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border.

The expressway is 6-lane wide which can be expanded to 8-lane in future. Constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway is set to give a boost to the economic development of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021