Vice president greets people of Jharkhand on state's foundation day

My best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the state and its people, the vice president said on Twitter.Jharkhand was formed on this day in 2000. The day is observed as the states Foundation Day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 17:09 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday sent his greetings to the people of Jharkhand on the state's foundation day.

''My greetings to the people of Jharkhand on their state formation day. Endowed with natural resources, Jharkhand is known for its luxuriant forests, sprawling water bodies and rich bio-diversity. My best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the state and its people,'' the vice president said on Twitter.

Jharkhand was formed on this day in 2000. The day is observed as the state's Foundation Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

