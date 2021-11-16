Left Menu

Six killed, four injured in Bihar as car rams into truck

At least six people were killed and four others injured in Bihars Lakhisarai district on Tuesday when an SUV carrying them collided with a LPG cylinder-laden truck, a senior police officer said.The deceased, all residents of Jamui, are members of one family, he said.The accident occurred when the SUV driver lost control over his vehicle and hit the truck coming from the opposite direction near Pipara village early on Tuesday.

PTI | Lakhisarai/Jamui | Updated: 16-11-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 13:44 IST
Six killed, four injured in Bihar as car rams into truck
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least six people were killed and four others injured in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Tuesday when an SUV carrying them collided with a LPG cylinder-laden truck, a senior police officer said.

The deceased, all residents of Jamui, are members of one family, he said.

''The accident occurred when the SUV driver lost control over his vehicle and hit the truck coming from the opposite direction near Pipara village early on Tuesday. The victims were returning to Jamui from Patna.

''Six people, including the driver, were killed in the incident,'' Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar stated. Four occupants of the vehicle, who suffered serious injuries, are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021