Polish forces use water cannon on migrants who threw stones

Polish border forces on Wednesday said they were attacked with stones by migrants at the border with Belarus and responded with a water cannon.

The Border Guard agency posted a video on Twitter, showing the water cannon being directed across the border at a group of migrants at a makeshift camp.

Poland's Defence Ministry said its soldiers and other border forces were attacked with stones and other objects.

The ministry also said that Belarusian forces tried to destroy fencing along the countries' common border.

Meanwhile, the Parliament is expected Tuesday to take up a legislative proposal that would regulate the ability of citizens to move in the area of the border with Belarus after a state of emergency ends at this end of this month.

The state of emergency was imposed at the beginning of September as a large number of migrants from the Middle East sought to cross into Poland from Belarus.

The border is also part of the European Union's eastern border, and the EU accuses the authoritarian regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of fomenting a migration crisis in order to pressure the bloc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)