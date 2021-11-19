Left Menu

3 Rajasthan ministers wrote to Sonia Gandhi expressing desire to step down: Ajay Maken

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken on Friday said that three ministers of the state Cabinet have written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, expressing their desire to step down from their posts.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 19-11-2021 23:26 IST
Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken on Friday said that three ministers of the state Cabinet have written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, expressing their desire to step down from their posts. These include state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra, Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma and Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, he said.

"Three ministers of Rajasthan Cabinet -- Govind Singh Dotasra, Raghu Sharma and Harish Chaudhary -- have written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, expressing their desire to step down from their posts and work in the party organization," Maken told media persons here today. Cabinet reshuffle in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government is on the cards, sources informed ANI.

"After a series of high-level meetings between the Congress high command and the party's Rajasthan leadership, Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan is now expected to be held in the next 2-3 days," sources had said. There are demands for an expansion of the Gehlot cabinet for the past one year, especially after differences between Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot came out in open.

A total of nine cabinet berths are vacant right now in the Gehlot cabinet. (ANI)

