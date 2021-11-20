Left Menu

Arizona man convicted of threatening Speaker Nancy Pelosi

20-11-2021
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona says a man from Bullhead, Arizona, has been convicted of threatening to kill or harm Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

A Friday statement from the office said a jury found 77-year-old Steven Arthur Martis guilty Thursday of one count of communicating an interstate threat to kill or harm the speaker. He is to be sentenced January 25.

The threats came in two telephone calls last January after the Federal Bureau of Investigation approached him and warned him about making similar calls in the past.

