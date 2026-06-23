Washington's Reflecting Pool to be drained again after makeover leads to algae, peeling paint

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on ‌Washington's National Mall is set to be drained again for repairs after algae and peeling paint appeared just weeks after a $14.7 million renovation, while President Donald Trump threatened prison time for anyone caught damaging the pool. The DC Water authority issued a ‌permit to drain the 2,000-foot-long (609-meter) rectangular pool, it said Monday, while the repair company said it would fix the ‌pool as part of its warranty.

The National Park Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Peeling paint and algae growth have been visible in the pool since soon after Trump declared the renovation project complete on June 6. Concerns have been raised about the no-bid ⁠contract to ​recoat the pool before the ⁠nation's 250th anniversary celebrations next month, as well as for the ducks that use its water. Workers from the National Park Service earlier this ⁠week poured hydrogen peroxide into the pool to combat the algae. Trump, without evidence, has blamed vandals for the state of the landmark. ​On Monday, he echoed a weekend threat by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro to prosecute people accused of ⁠attempting to destroy the pool.

"Please remember that there is a 10-year prison sentence for the destruction, or even the attempted destruction, of such things - Which ⁠will ​be fully enforced!" Trump wrote in a social media post. Destruction of federal property can carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

At least five people have been arrested, including a former Olympian who publicly denied the charges, ⁠while five others were issued citations, according to media reports citing an administration official. The U.S. Park Police did not immediately ⁠respond to a request for ⁠comment. The company responsible for the renovation work, Virginia-based Atlantic Industrial Coatings, said on Sunday the areas that required repairs made up "a very small part of the massive 7-acre (2.83-hectare) project, ‌and do not ‌indicate a failure of the liner."