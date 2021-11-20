Attack on Bihar Judge: Bihar Police Association demands independent probe.

The Bihar Police Association (BPA) on Saturday demanded a high-level independent probe into the alleged attack on Additional district and sessions Judge (ADJ-1) of subdivisional court at Jhanjharpur by two policemen inside his chamber, a senior functionary of the association said. The BPA had called a meeting of all Station House Officers (SHOs) of Madhubani district in this regard on Friday. A resolution was unanimously passed in the meeting demanding a high-level independent probe into the incident and the decision has been conveyed to the association chief Mrityunjay Singh, Arun Kumar, treasurer of the Madhubani unit of BPA, said.

"The truth must come out after a thorough probe. If policemen are responsible, they must be punished, but cases should also be lodged against those who beat up policemen in the court premises. We want justice to be done," Kumar told PTI.

Within hours of the incident on Thursday, the Patna High Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter and asked the state's director general of police to file a status report.

Terming the incident as ''unprecedented and shocking'', a division bench comprising Justices Rajan Gupta and Mohit Kumar Shah directed the DGP to remain present in the court on the next date of hearing on November 29. According to a statement of the High Court, "The Officer-in-Charge namely Gopal Krishna, SHO, and Abhimanyu Kumar Sharma, Sub-Inspector of Police of Ghoghardiha had forcibly entered the chamber of the ADJ-1, Avinash Kumar, and started abusing him. "On his protest, both police officers started misbehaving and manhandling the judge, and not only this, but they also physically assaulted him. They also took out their service revolvers and wanted to attack the officer." However, certain court employees and advocates reached there, due to which his life was saved, the statement said. The two policemen had entered the courtroom during the hearing of a case involving them. The duo was taken into custody by the local police.

