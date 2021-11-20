Left Menu

Further directions to us will be issued at Rajasthan Congress meet tomorrow, says Pratap Khachariyawas

Pratap Khachariyawas, who was amongst the Council of Ministers in Rajasthan who tendered their resignation today, said that there is a Pradesh Congress Committee meeting tomorrow at 2 pm, where further directions will be given.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 20-11-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 21:58 IST
Pratap Khachariyawas, who was amongst the Council of Ministers in Rajasthan who tendered their resignation today, said that there is a Pradesh Congress Committee meeting tomorrow at 2 pm, where further directions will be given. "All the ministers have resigned. When it comes to re-formation, the process has now been completed. This is a process. There is a PCC meeting at 2 pm tomorrow, everyone will go there. Further directions to us will be issued there," Pratap Khachariyawas told media persons.

All ministers in the Rajasthan Council of Ministers tendered their resignations on Saturday ahead of the meeting of the Rajasthan Congress tomorrow. Khachariyawas earlier in the day had assured that more ministers will not tender their resignation from the Cabinet.

"Whoever wished to work for the organization, came forward and gave their resignations. No more ministers are going to resign, they would've come forward if they wanted to, till now," he had said. Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken on Friday said that three ministers of the state Cabinet have written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, expressing their desire to step down from their posts.

These include state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra, Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma and Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, he had said. Cabinet reshuffle in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government is on the cards, sources informed ANI.

Meanwhile, the oath-taking ceremony of new ministers in the Rajasthan government will take place at the Governor's house tomorrow at 4 pm, according to sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

