Telangana HC Chief Justice stresses need for cleanliness, protecting environment

This is what we have done to our environment, he said.On October 11, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-11-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Nov 21 (PTI): Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma here on Sunday stressed the need for all stakeholders to maintain cleanliness in the city and to protect environment.

Speaking at an event, Justice Sharma said he was shocked to learn that the stream flowing next to the Telangana High Court is not a 'nala' but Musi river.

''When I was coming to the High Court I said why the High Court is next to a nala...these were the words I used. (Then) I was told no sir it's not a nala...It is Musi river. I was shocked...shocked.'' ''...So, my request with folded hands is that please make your city clean and do whatever is possible to protect the environment,'' Justice Sharma said.

Justice Sharma also recalled that when he was coming to Hyderabad, he was told that there is a very beautiful lake in Hyderabad--(the historic) Hussain Sagar.

''When I went to see Hussain Sagar, trust me I was not able stay there for more than five minutes. This is what we have done to our environment,'' he said.

