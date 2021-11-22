Left Menu

Over 21.64 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, UTs

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday said that more than 21.64 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 11:56 IST
Over 21.64 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, UTs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday said that more than 21.64 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered. The ministry further stated that over 131 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to the states and UTs so far.

"As many as 1,31,05,07,060 vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. 1,64,01,986 balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered," the ministry said. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs. India reported 8,488 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 538 days, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

As many as 249 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,65,911. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021