Russia spreading disinformation about Ukraine plotting attack in Donbass - Kyiv

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia on Monday of spreading disinformation, including that the Kyiv government was planning a military offensive in the eastern Donbass region.

The Kremlin earlier on Monday had expressed alarm about what it said was a U.S.-backed push to supply Ukraine with sophisticated weaponry, and accused Kyiv of having "aggressive dreams" in solving the Donbass conflict.

"We see a surge in Russian disinfo, including false accusations of Ukraine plotting a military attack in the Donbas," Kuleba said in an English language tweet. "Let me state it officially: Ukraine does not plan a military offensive in the Donbas."

