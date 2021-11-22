Russia spreading disinformation about Ukraine plotting attack in Donbass - Kyiv
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia on Monday of spreading disinformation, including that the Kyiv government was planning a military offensive in the eastern Donbass region.
The Kremlin earlier on Monday had expressed alarm about what it said was a U.S.-backed push to supply Ukraine with sophisticated weaponry, and accused Kyiv of having "aggressive dreams" in solving the Donbass conflict.
"We see a surge in Russian disinfo, including false accusations of Ukraine plotting a military attack in the Donbas," Kuleba said in an English language tweet. "Let me state it officially: Ukraine does not plan a military offensive in the Donbas."
