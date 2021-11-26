Left Menu

Six detained for pelting stones at Dalit man's wedding procession in Rajasthan

Some people from a certain community had objected to Dalits riding a mare during marriage ceremonies, Pragpura Station House Officer Shiv Shankar said. However, some people managed to pelt stones at the procession, the offices said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-11-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 12:59 IST
Six people were detained after they pelted stones at a Dalit man's marriage procession after he rode a mare against their wish, police said on Friday.

Nearly a dozen people were injured in the incident that took place in Jaipur's Kotputli town late on Thursday, police said. ''Some people from a certain community had objected to Dalits riding a mare during marriage ceremonies,'' Pragpura Station House Officer Shiv Shankar said. ''Anticipating trouble, the Dalit groom's family members had given a police complaint prior to the marriage. Accordingly, a police team was deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the ceremony. However, some people managed to pelt stones at the procession,'' the offices said. The accused have been booked under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Indian Penal Code, Shankar said.

He said another person from the victim's family is slated to get married a few days later, and adequate protection will be provided to them.

