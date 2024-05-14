Overseas Friends of BJP France organise 'NRI4Namo' Paris Car Rally to support PM Modi's re-election campaign

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a third term as PM, Overseas Friends of BJP France and the wider Indian diaspora based in France in collaboration with several Indian associations organized 'NRI4Namo' Paris Car Rally to support him in the re-election campaign. "The Indian diaspora in France loves PM Modi ji and was keen to show its strength of support to Modi ji" said OFBJP France President, Avinash Mishra, according to a press release.

"This NRI4Namo Paris Car Rally was a massive success as Indians from all over France came down to show their support to BJP." Avinash Mishra mentioned on this occasion that a few weeks back the Indian diaspora in France led by the OFBJP France organized "Modi ka Parivar" video message campaign at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

PM Modi has himself connected with the diaspora and in every trip outside India, he always made time to meet the Indian diaspora which has made a significant impact on how well the Indian diaspora feels connected as well as proud of their country today. "India and Indians have gained the lost respect across the world and the world itself needs Modi ji so we are just playing our part in ensuring that he takes oath as the next Prime Minister of India", Mishra said, as per the release.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. PM Modi is seeking a third consecutive term from the Varanasi constituency and hoping to win with a record margin. He, in fact, filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh earlier today.

PM Modi, the sitting MP and BJP's candidate, filed his nomination papers at the district magistrate's office. Varanasi will go in for polling in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls on June 1. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4. A total of 25 NDA leaders attended the nomination of the Prime Minister.

PM Modi won the constituency with a resounding majority in both the 2014 and 2019 general polls. This time he is facing Congress candidate Ajay Rai, who is the opposition INDIA bloc's joint nominee against the Prime Minister. The UP Congress chief, Rai, was also fielded by the Congress against the PM in Varanasi in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but he finished third both times.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi won the seat with over 6,74,664 votes and commanded a vote share of 63.6 per cent. (ANI)

