Hyderabad city police takes part in free medical camp organised for weaker sections of society
The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC), in association with Hyderabad City Police and VINN hospitals Begumpet organized a free medical camp for all the citizens on Friday. The camp was especially meant for underprivileged citizens and people from the weaker section of society. However, it was open to all.
Police Commissioner of Hyderabad city, Anjani Kumar today told reporters, "Social welfare is one of the core areas of interest of HCSC. The health camp was meant to spread awareness on the requirement of regular medical check-ups among citizens to know about their health. The health camp comprises of General Physician, Pulmonologist and Gynaecologist supported by VINN Hospital Begumpet. Around 400 citizens availed the opportunity. The citizens were screened, briefed about their health and free medical advice was prescribed." Kumar further said, "Today on behalf of Hyderabad city security council, under north zone limits along with VINN Hospitals, DCP Kalmeshwar and Hyderabad city security council secretary general Avinash has organised this Health camp."
"Here, more than 1000 women have registered and all have been given separate timings. For providing specialised treatment, VINN hospital expert doctors have also come. This camp aims to provide the necessary healthcare to underprivileged citizens," he said. (ANI)
