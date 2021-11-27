Left Menu

Kolkata Police arrests Sheikh Vinod in Rs 45 lakh bank fraud case

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 12:00 IST
Kolkata Police arrests Sheikh Vinod in Rs 45 lakh bank fraud case
Kolkata Police have arrested notorious gangster Sheikh Vinod for his alleged involvement in a Rs 45 lakh bank fraud case, an officer said on Saturday.

Vinod was arrested from Kharagpur town on Friday, the officer said.

Earlier, sleuths of Kolkata Police's bank fraud section have arrested 11 persons in connection with their investigation into the matter, he added.

According to police, the fraud took place in the branch of a nationalised bank in the city's CIT Road area where one outsourced staff helped Vinod and his associates in the crime.

Vinod was earlier arrested by police in August in a fake call centre case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

