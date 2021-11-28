Left Menu

Police: Man shot at NC mall remains in critical condition

28-11-2021
Police in North Carolina say that a man remains in critical condition following Friday's shooting at a shopping mall that was packed with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving.

Durham police said Saturday that investigators continue to investigate the incident at The Streets at Southpoint.

The shooting also wounded a 10-year-old child and another man. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police said that no charges had been filed as of Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the mall reopened at 11 am on Saturday, according to The News & Observer.

The shooting occurred during an apparent fight between two groups, police said. A bystander described “mass hysteria” on one of the busiest shopping days of the year as shoppers ducked into stores for cover or ran for the exits.

Police said another three people were injured as shoppers rushed for exits following the shooting. In a news release, police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said those involved in the fight that led to the shooting fled, but vowed more arrests.

