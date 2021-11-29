Winter session: Rajya Sabha adjourned
As soon as the Parliament's winter session commenced, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12
As soon as the Parliament's winter session commenced, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12:19 pm. The Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 12 noon following sloganeering by the Opposition members.
On the first day of the winter session of Parliament, the Government of India is likely to move the three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' in the Rajya Sabha after it is passed by the Lok Sabha. The three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday.
In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will also be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.
The winter is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)
