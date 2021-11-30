AMISOM hands over logistical support to Somali Police Force for election security

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) on Sunday handed over logistical support to the Somali Police Force (SPF), to help reinforce and enhance security at polling stations during the ongoing elections.

The items, comprising mainly construction materials, including iron sheets, nails, timber, plywood and Hesco bags, donated by the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), will be used to erect and reinforce defence barriers around polling stations in Banadir region, which includes Mogadishu, to secure the voting exercise from any disruptions.

The items were handed over in Mogadishu by the AMISOM Police Election Security Advisor, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anthony Placid, to the SPF Deputy Commander for Banadir Region, Lieutenant Colonel Said Ali Mohamud.

ACP Placid noted that items will help facilitate a smooth election process by boosting security at election centres across the country and the regions, where similar support is being delivered.

"AMISOM has delivered the logistics support given by UNSOS to Somali police, and the exercise is going on simultaneously in Barawe and Kismayo. These field defence support materials and other non-lethal election security items will go a long way to strengthen the security architecture, and that will enhance free, fair and credible elections," said ACP Placid.

On his part, Lt. Col. Mohamud commended UNSOS and AMISOM for the good working relationship with SPF, adding that the donated items would come in handy for election security.

"We are happy to receive from UNSOS and AMISOM Police these items meant for election security. We have been working jointly with them to secure the ongoing elections; the items they have donated, including previous donations are crucial. They have also promised to donate more items in the coming days, and we thank them for the continued support and collaboration," said Lt. Col. Mohamud.

Recently, AMISOM handed over to SPF other election security materials including handheld metal detectors, and high-caliber torches for night patrols. More support is expected to follow.

Somalia has just concluded elections for the Upper House, paving way for the commencement of Lower House elections, which will culminate in presidential elections.

The Somali Police Force is tasked with securing the elections, with AMISOM Police playing a supportive role, making sourcing and delivery of election security materials to the SPF across the country, a key deliverable.

Present at the handover were the SPF Election Security Focal Person, Major Abdifatah Moalim Dahir, UNSOS Mission Support Centre Plans Officers Barry Braimah and Captain Ross Somerville; Mogadishu Logistics Base (MLB) Operations and Yard Manager Alain Pierre Rwuri; MLB Chief Svein Axelson, and AMISOM Police Election Security Advisor for Banadir Region, Assistant Superintendent of Police Abass Sheriff Kamara.