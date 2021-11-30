Left Menu

Putin calls NATO military infrastructure expansion in Ukraine a red line

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-11-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 17:44 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said the expansion of NATO military infrastructure in Ukraine was a red line he hoped would not be crossed, and voiced concern about military drills being held near Russia's borders.

Speaking at an investment forum in Moscow, Putin also said Russia was also developing a new hypersonic missile that would soon be in its arsenal.

Earlier, the United States and Britain warned Russia over any new military aggression against Ukraine as NATO met to discuss Moscow's intentions for massing troops on the border with the former Soviet republic.

