Left Menu

Delhi reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 22:39 IST
Delhi reports 34 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 14,40,934.The city has 287 active cases. With no deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, the death toll stands at 25,098.

The positivity rate in Delhi is 0.07 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. As many as 32 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 14,15,549.

A total of 36,392 tests were conducted in the national capital in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,09,15,525. The bulletin said that 1,32,967 persons were vaccinated against the virus in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital have reached 2,26,30,643. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi HC suggests giving clean chit to table tennis player Manika Batra

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
2
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021