Russia to unveil proposals for new European security pact soon - Lavrov

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-12-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 16:03 IST
Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow would soon put forward proposals for a new European security pact that he said he hoped would stop NATO from expanding further east.

In a speech to the OSCE in Stockholm, Lavrov said that Europe was returning to what he called the nightmare of military confrontation and said he hoped that Russia's proposals would be carefully considered.

Lavrov said that Western arms shipments to Ukraine were encouraging Kyiv to think it could resolve its territorial problems by force, something it has denied, and that Moscow feared that intermediate-range U.S. missiles could appear in Europe.

