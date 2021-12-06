Left Menu

FARC dissident leader killed in Venezuela -local media

A top commander belonging to a group of former Colombian rebels who rearmed following a 2016 peace deal was killed in an ambush in Venezuela, Colombian media reported on Sunday. Hernan Dario Velasquez, known as El Paisa, is a former member of the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2021 03:19 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 03:19 IST
FARC dissident leader killed in Venezuela -local media

A top commander belonging to a group of former Colombian rebels who rearmed following a 2016 peace deal was killed in an ambush in Venezuela, Colombian media reported on Sunday.

Hernan Dario Velasquez, known as El Paisa, is a former member of the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas. He and several other well-known commanders said in 2019 they were rearming and forming a faction called Segunda Marquetalia. Velasquez was killed in an attack by mercenaries seeking to cash in on rewards available for his capture, Colombian media, including El Tiempo newspaper, reported.

El Tiempo, citing high-level official sources, said the Colombian military was in no way involved in the operation, which it said took place in Apure state. Neither Colombia's Defense Ministry nor the Venezuelan Information Ministry immediately responded to requests for comment.

A spokesman for Colombian President Ivan Duque said the office was seeking information about Velasquez's reported death, while the commander of the armed forces and the head of the national police both said they had no information. Duque's government accuses Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of sheltering and protecting FARC dissidents, but Caracas has repeatedly denied the accusations.

Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano blamed a dispute over control of drug trafficking between the Venezuelan military and illegal armed groups for mass displacements of Venezuelans to Colombia earlier this year. An Interpol red notice, which functions as a type of international arrest warrant obliging member countries - including Venezuela - to arrest and extradite criminal suspects, was reissued for Velasquez earlier this year.

The commander of Segunda Marquetalia, Ivan Marquez, told local media last week that Colombia's government should hold talks with all armed groups https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/colombia-should-negotiate-with-all-armed-groups-dissident-leader-marquez-2021-11-30 to seek "a complete peace" for the Andean country. Dissident groups count some 2,400 fighters in their ranks, according to the government, and battle crime gangs and one another for access to illegal mining and cocaine production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States
3
Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

 Australia
4
Union Home Minister Amit Shah says anti-drone technology being developed, will be provided to security forces soon.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah says anti-drone technology being developed, wi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021