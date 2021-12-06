Left Menu

Three burglars with possessions worth 24 lakhs nabbed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad police arrested three burglars and seized possessions worth 24 lakhs, informed police on Monday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-12-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 21:16 IST
Police Commissioner of Hyderabad city, Anjani Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad police arrested three burglars and seized possessions worth 24 lakhs, informed police on Monday. During a press conference, the Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar stated, "The sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, East and South Zone Teams along with Nallakunta and Marredpally police apprehended 3 offenders, who committed house burglaries and attention diversion offences in the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad and Maharashtra State- Detected (13) Cases. Seized gold ornaments worth about 430 Grams, 2.163 KGs of Silver, Net cash Rs. 20,000/-, 02 cell phones, and one two-wheeler from their instance. All worth Rs 24,00,000."

Police further informed that they used to conduct recce of locked houses in evening hours and in midnight they reach the target houses and searches for tools in the premises of the house. The accused named Aftab Ahmad Shaik is a native of Himayath Nagar V Kinvat District, Maharashtra, said the police.

The arrested accused and seized property were handed over to SHOs Nallakunta and Marredpally Police Station for further action, it added. (ANI)

