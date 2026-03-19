Netanyahu Strengthens Position Amid U.S.-Israeli War on Iran

In the unfolding U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emerges more robust, while President Donald Trump grapples with economic and diplomatic repercussions. Analysts suggest that Netanyahu's focus on Iran has redefined Israel's political landscape, overshadowing Gaza concerns and showcasing military expertise.

Conversely, Trump's predicament intensifies as he confronts a crisis with limited exit strategies, exposing his Gulf partners to mounting dangers. Former U.S. Middle East negotiator Aaron David Miller contends that Netanyahu is the conflict's clear beneficiary, while Gulf states endure significant setbacks.

The war's perception differs starkly between Washington and Jerusalem. Israel sees the conflict as essential to weakening Iran, whereas the U.S. struggles to manage its aftermath. This misalignment could reshape alliances and regional stability, analysts predict.

(With inputs from agencies.)